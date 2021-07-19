Bird flu in Ghana: Over 10,000 poultry birds die as govment place ban on imports

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Bird Flu outbreak kill over 10,000 poultry birds for Ghana after authorities detect say de cases dey come from neighboring countries.

Director of Veterinary Services, Dr Patrick Abakah say, dem impose "total ban on importation of Poultry den Poultry products from neighboring countries where de disease dey."

"Dem also place ban on movement of Poultry den Poultry products within and from de affected regions den districts" he add.

De H5N1 influenza kill some 5,811 birds naturally wey Veterinary Service also destroy some 4,500 birds.

Poultry farmers dey hope say officials go control dis fast so say dem no go lose dema birds.

Poultry farmer, Solomon Tei talk say "right now de feeding birds alone be very expensive wey we spend a lot, so if dem no control de spread fast dis go go create major crisis give me."

Health Officials say de H5N1 avian flu affect seven farms within Accra, Central den Volta Region.

Food and Drugs Authority talk Ghanaians say make dem no panic sake of dem dey control de situation.

Dem however caution de general public say dem for report any case of domestic bird unusual deaths to health officials.