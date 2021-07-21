Pastor Sam Korankye Ankrah clarify say daughter $1 million wedding gift cheque na 'faith cheque' after GRA chase am for tax

Wia dis foto come from, Royalhouse Chapel International Wetin we call dis foto, Dr Samuel Nana Nimo marry Naa Dromo

Top Ghana pastor come out to clarify say $1 million dollar gift check wey en daughter received during wedding no be real money.

Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah, leader of Royalhouse Chapel International make dis clarification after Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) chase en daughter for tax on de monies.

He explain say, some friends of de bride present dummy cheque to am during de wedding, but people mistaken dat for real money.

Sake of dis, GRA too follow up on dis matter to make sure say dem pay tax in de monies.

Inside letter wey GRA address to de bride, Naa Dromo, dem note say "information available to GRA show say you receive $1 million dollars as gift from friends. We dey invite you on 23rd July, 2021 at 10am for discussion on dis matter" dem add.

Background to wedding

Dr Samuel Nana Nimo marry Naa Dromo inside white wedding on Saturday, July 10, 2021.

De wedding which go viral sake of how flamboyant e be, turn de talk of town after some friends submit de $1 million gift cheque.

Some friends of Naa Dromo inside viral video present de dummy check.

Wia dis foto come from, Screeshot Wetin we call dis foto, Screenshot of wia dem give am di "Faith Check"

In de process, one of de ladies collect microphone talk say in de past, dem dey gift household, kitchen items den stuff but now dem go higher.