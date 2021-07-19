BBNaija: When season 6 go start, how to watch & oda tins wey go change for di new season

Wia dis foto come from, @BBNAIJA TWITTER

Africa Biggest Reality TV show, Big Brother Naija season 6 go start on July 26, 2021.

According to di organizers wey give di informate, everything don set for di programme to start.

For di sixth season, Big Brother Naija go feature special double launch show on Saturday July 24 and on Sunday July 25th

And for di first time for history, BBNaija fans for di United Kingdom go fit watch di live show 24/7 through African online streaming service, Showmax.

Di Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe say for dis season 6, dem dey go all di way to give dia customers di kain show dem neva see before.

"For dis sixth season, we dey pull all di stops to give our customers a show like never seen before from Nigeria wit end to end production best practices under global health and safety standards." John Ugbe tok.

Tins wey go change for season 6

Wia dis foto come from, BBNAIJA

Di grand prize for di season na N90million naira worth of prizes, wey be di biggest money any winner don get from di reality show since dem start am. Na also di highest money for ant TV reality show for di continent.

No SMS voting dis season. Voting go only be on web and MyDStv and on top MYGOtv apps.

Viewers for UK go fit watch di show live on Showmax.

For dis year, di show dey start wit Double Launch.

How to watch Big Brother Naija Season 6

Wia dis foto come from, BIG BROTHER NAIJA

Di reality show wey go last for 10 weeks go follow di lives of strangers as dem interact and compete wit each oda to win di grand prize of N90million worth of prizes, wey be di biggest reward for any reality show for di continent.

Big Brother Naija season 6 go run 24/7 on DSTV Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Confam and Yanga packages on channel 198 and on top GOtv Max and Jolli packages on channel 29.

BBNaija past winners

Big Brother Nigeria 1 Katung Aduwak$100,000

Big Brother Naija 2 Efe Ejeba N25,000,000

Big Brother Naija 3 Miracle IgbokweN45,000,000

Big Brother Naija 4 Mercy EkeN60,000,000