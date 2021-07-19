Kate Henshaw: Biography and five interesting facts to sabi about di award winning actor

Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw wow plenti of her social media followers, celebs and fans wit cute fotos as she celebrate her Golden Jubilee.

Di actor wey turn fifty years old post sweet fotos of herself for social media and write say na only God bring her dis far.

Di golden jubilee celebrant no look her age na wetin many pipo wey congratulate her tok be that, dem say instead she look youthful, energetic and very beautiful.

Plenty celebrities don also enta social media to hail di celebrant.

Also di African Movie Academy Awards also celebrate di two time AMAA nominee for Best Actress for leading roles in 2008 and 2018 and one time winner of di AMAA Best Actress for leading role for 2008.

Five interesting facts about Kate Henshaw

Birth/Education

Di award winning actor full name na Kate Henshaw-Nuttal. Dem born her for Cross River state and she be di eldest of four children.

Kate Henshaw attend St. Mary private school for Ajele, Lagos for her primary education, then Federal Government Girl College, Calabar for her secondary school education.

For tertiary education, she do remedial studies for di University of Calabar for one year. From there she attend School of Medical Lab Science where she major for Medical Microbiology then LUTH (Lagos University Teaching Hospital) for Lagos state and later work for Bauchi State General hospital.

Marriage

Kate Henshaw marry British-born Roderick James Nuttal for 1999 and dem welcome dia baby girl for 2000.

Di marriage last for 12 years before dem later go dia separate ways.

Fitness Guru

Madam Henshaw na fitness guru, she dey gym well-well and like to dey dance too. She also be social advocate and brand ambassadors for many ogbonge companies for Nigeria.

Movies and Awards

Madam Henshaw first movie na "When the Sun Set. She don act for many Nollywood feems afta dat wey include, Chief Daddy,The Wives, Games Men Play, Scars of Womanhood, Roti, among odas.

She win Africa Movie Academy Awards, Best of Nollywood Awards - Most Promising Actress in Nigeria, Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards - Best Actress in Nigeria, among odas.

For 2011 Nigeria goment honour her as member of di Order of di Federal Republic (MFR).

Political appointment

On July 2014, she officially launch her campaign website to represent Calabar Municipal/Odukpani Federal constituency under di platform of di Peoples Democratic Party PDP but she lose primary election to Rt. Hon Essien Ayi.