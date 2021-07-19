Military Plane crash: Nigeria Air force explain how dia Fighter Jet crash for Zamfara state

52 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, NAF Wetin we call dis foto, Flight Lieutenant Abayomi Dairo wit Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao

Di Nigerian Air force don explain how dia Alpha jet aircraft crash for Zamfara state for north western Nigeria.

Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, wey be Director of Public Relations and Information Nigerian Air Force give confam di tori of di crash for statement wey im release on Monday say true-true di crash happen.

E say di fighter jet bin dey return from one successful operation between di boundary of Zamfara and Kaduna state wen bandits attack di Jet.

Tori of di crash bin come out on Sunday but Military authorities for Nigeria no fit confirm am.

Tok-tok pesin for di Nigerian Airforce say "one Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet aircraft, wey bin dey return from one successful air interdiction mission between di boundaries of Zamfara and Kaduna State, come under intense enemy fire wey lead to di crash for Zamfara State. E tok.

"Luckily, di gallant pilot of di aircraft, Flight Lieutenant Abayomi Dairo, successfully eject from di aircraft. E use im survival instincts, di pilot, wey came under intense ground fire from di bandits, try to hide from dem and take cover for nearby area until morning.

"Flight Lieutenant Dairo use im phone as map to escape all di bandit camp before im locate one Nigerian Army Unit, wia dem finally rescue am.

Di Nigeria Airforce say despite di incident NAF remain committed to fulfil President Muhammadu Buhari mandate to end insurgency for Northern Nigeria.

Anoda time wey plane crash for Nigeria

Wia dis foto come from, IMOLE AYO Wetin we call dis foto, Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft crash wey crash for February 2021

Dis no be di first time Jet wey belong to di Nigeria Airforce dey crash for Nigeria.

For May 2021, one Nigeria Airforce passenger Jet crash and claim di life of di former Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru - im die wit ten oda officers on board including di crew.

Di crash happen wen Di Late Chief of Army Staff bin dey travel for one event from Abuja to Kaduna state.

President Muhammadu Buhari from im condolence message describe di crash as "a mortal blow to our underbelly, at a time our Armed Forces dey ready to end di security challenges wey dey face di kontri."

Also, for February 2021 Nigeria Airforce confam say seven pipo die afta one Military aircraft King Air 350 crash for Abuja.

Tori be say di incident happun afta dem report engine failure as e dey try fly back to di Abuja airport afta dem bi commence trip to Minna, Niger state.

Nigerian Airforce also release di names of seven pipo wey die for di crash.