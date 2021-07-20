Sunday Igboho news: Timeline of major tins wey don happun to di 'Yoruba Nation' activist

48 minutes wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, Igboho dey always organise protest and attend dem, many times wit support of pipo in di area

Yoruba activist Sunday Adeyemo wey many pipo sabi as Sunday Igboho fit don enta gbege wit Nigerian authorities.

Dis na afta tori comot on 20 July say di Secret Police (DSS) arrest am for neighbouring kontri of Benin, afta dem declare am wanted.

To many pipo for southern Nigeria - especially Yorubas - Igboho na hero wey dey fight for dia dignity and protection.

But some oda pipo go disagree.

Make we torchlight di major tins wey don happun for Igboho life or wey happun because of am, since e come out to lead campaign in favour of di Yoruba tribe.

1 October, 2020

As im don promise, Adeyemo aka Igboho comot to do protest under di Yoruba Nation banner on Nigeria independence day.

Although im don dey already dey do im activist work before, na now afta dis rally, more Nigerians begin ask who Igboho be,

22 October 2020

Igboho enter one forest for Kishi, Oyo State, to raid Fulani herdsmen im allege say dey responsible for kill-kill and kidnappings for di area.

15 January 2021

Igboho give seven days deadline to herdsmen to comot Oyo on top accuse of kidnap, rape and killings of farmers and pipo for di state.

E warn say e go come chase dem away if dem no comot afta di 7-day ultimatum.

26 January 2021

Reports comot say some faceless hoodlums attack di Soka residence of Igboho for Ibadan and burn di house.

26 February 2021

Kasala burst along Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Friday as police and Department of State Services allegedly try to arrest di Yoruba activist.

Tori be say Sunday Igboho bin go meet Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere chief, Ayo Adebanjo wen di kasala burst.

21 March, 2021

Nigeria Armed Forces deny say dem dey "spy" on Igboho afta one video comot wey allege say soldiers dey monitor am.

15 May, 2021

Igboho and oda Yoruba Nation pipo hold peaceful rally for Osun State even as supporters from oda States like Kwara and Kogi, come to join di waka.

Igboho appeal to di police for Oyo State to release some Yoruba youth wey dem arrest for Ibarapa area of di State and warn say big rally go follow if di release no happen.

30 June, 2021

Yoruba Nation group announce ‘mega rally’ wey dem wan do to promote dia agenda say make Yoruba pipo breakaway from Nigeria to form dia own kontri.

Dem plan to hold di rally on 3rd July, 2021, for Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park, Ojota, Lagos State

1 July, 2021

DSS raid Igboho main house for Ibadan, Oyo State.

Di secret police announce say dem kill two men, arrest 13 odas, confiscate weapons and passports, but say Igboho escape.

Many big-big pipo, including one sitting govnor for southern Nigeria. condemn di attack.

Igboho announce say di Lagos rally dem bin plan don dey cancelled for “safety” reasons.

3 July, 2021

Di Yoruba Nation go ahead to happun for Lagos but with heavy presence of anti-riot Police wey arrest some protesters.

Police also use teargas and water canon to pursue protesters for Ojota, Lagos

4 July, 2021

Lawyers wey dey represent Igboho, demand N500m payment and sorry message from di DSS, for di damage and wahala dem cause for dia client.

5 July 2021

Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka chook mouth for di mata and say di raid on Yoruba activist Sunday Igboho house by DSS dey unconstitutional and illegal.

E say if anytin, di goment suppose tell Igboho sorry becos di case dem tink say e get with am currently no hold water.

7 July, 2021

President Muhammadu Buhari hail di professional way security agencies handle di arrest of Nnamdi Kanu and raid of yoruba activist Igbogho.

E say security agents for di kontri "must be commended".

Who be Sunday Igboho?

Igboho brand imself as Yoruba activist wey dey protest against how Yoruba pipo no get mouth for Nigeria again and how Fulani herdsmen, wey im say dey kill southern farmers anyhow, never enter di net of authorities.

According to reports, im grow up for Modakeke area for Osun state, south-west Nigeria but im hometown na Igboho wey dey for Oyo State.

During im early days for Modakeke, Oga Sunday bin dey do mechanic work for dia.