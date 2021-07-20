Obi Cubana: 'How I make my first N1m and why I do my mama burial like dat for Oba' - Obinna Iyiegbu

39 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, OBI CUBANA/INSTAGRAM Wetin we call dis foto, Obinna Iyiegbu na di owner of di Cubana chain of restaurants and entertainment business for Nigeria

Obinna Iyiegbu, wey pipo sabi as Obi Cubana, don reveal inside exclusive interview with di BBC Pidgin, im life tori and journey.

Di 46-year old business man from Anambra state for eastern Nigeria wey dey into entertainment and hospitality business, from im hometown of Oba, Idemili South, Obi Cubana sidon to tok many tins, including about di early days of im business life.

Di business mogul wey di burial of im mama for im hometown Oba over di weekend of 16, 17, 18 July, 2021, become di biggest tori for social media, tok about di role of im parents, im education and how im make im first N1m ($2,400).

Di Burial

Over di weekend of , di burial of Obi Cubana mama, wey im do for im hometown Oba, become Nigeria biggest tori for social media and e get why.

Tori begin fly upandan say Obi Cubana by Friday say go immortalise im mama wit pendant and neckpiece wey worth $100,000 and ceremony wey cost even more.

“E happun like dis becos we don promise our mama say wen she clock 80 years, di kain carnival wey we go do, nobody don do am for dis world,” Obi Cubana tok as im explain why di burial na tok of town.

E say but wen im mama die before her 80th birthday, dem come decide to direct all di planning and energy for di burial.

First One Million Naira

Di Political Science graduate say after im comot school, e dey Abuja dey do National Youth Service (NYSC) for 1999 wia im serve for di National Assembly.

At di same time Obi Cubana come enta Estate Agent work, dey sell land and real estate property.

“Na for dia I hear 5% for di first time in my life!”

But im big break come e say, as e bin meet one client wey give am house furnishing contract.

“We do [di job] well o, e dash me N500k...inside di job my profit come be like N600 and something [thousand], so na N1.1m be that.”

Oda jobs later follow.

“I do small contract for PPMC, make small money that time buy my V-Boot [Mercedes Benz car], na so we come start life.”

Mama and Papa

Di business mogul praise im parents well-well for how dem raise im and im siblings, especially im mama, wey e say become everytin for dem since dia papa die 15 years ago.

“Na she dey play di role of papa and mama… before you go she must pray for you, after she go pray for you,” di Lagos based businessman bin tok about im mama.

E say im mama bin dey teach for for di primary school im attend: Central School, Oba.

Money spraying

Obi Cubana defend di spraying of currency notes for di ceremony by guests, say na dem get dia money and so dem fit spend am anyway dem like.

“How I go plan make pipo troway money, carry am bath? Di money na dem get am… na dem get dia money na dem get dia style.

“Those pipo no be pipo wey I fit tell ‘do dis or do dis’… but I feel say na love dem wan come show.”

E dey illegal as per Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act regulation to spray di naira currency because dem consider am to be ‘abuse and defacing’ wey carry risk of “imprisonment for term not less than six months or fine not less than N50,000 or both”.

'No soap to cut'

“Dem no dey cut soap for anybody for dis world!”

Obi Cubana advice pipo say if dey dem pray for consistency in dia handiwork, make human connections wit pipo, you go dey waka for di road of success.

E say within 2 years of doing di tins im tok, pesin business go get head.