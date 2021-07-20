How attackers attempt to stab Mali interim President for Mosque during Eid prayers

Some men bin attempt to stab Mali interim President Assimi Goïta inside mosque for di capital, Bamako.

Col Goïta bin dey attend prayers to mark di Muslim festival of Eid ul-Adha for di Grand Mosque.

Authorities say di attackers, wey according to AFP news agency count reach two, dem don arrest dem and don carry di president go where dey safe.

E neva dey clear if Col Goïta wey bin lead di military takeover last August bin dey injured.

Religious Affairs Minister Mamadou Kone tell AFP say di man bin "try to kill di president wit knife".

Di director for di mosque also tell di news agency say di man bin rush di president but na anoda pesin e wound.

Before last August coup, di kontri bin dey face plenty protests over corruption and Islamist insurgency bin dey worry di kontri.

Mali bin dey struggle to contain jihadist insurgency wey first start for di northern part of di kontri for 2012. E later spread go Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger.

Thousands of sojas and civilians don die and hundreds of thousands don run comot dia houses since di insurgency attack start.

Di conflict also dey happun sake of di political instability for di capital.

Colonel Goita lead one coup for August last year wey remove di elected president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita afta weeks of mass protests sake of corruption and di jihadist conflict.

For May, e remove di interim goment wey dem put to lead di kontri back to civilian rule for February 2022 and e take over as president.