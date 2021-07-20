Jeff Bezos: Moment world richest man launch to space with New Shepard rocket ship

28 minutes wey don pass

Wetin we call dis Video, Di moment Jeff Bezos and crew launch enta spacefor di first human flight of New Shepard

Billionaire Jeff Bezos don blast go space today, Tuesday for di first crew flight of im rocket ship, New Shepard.

Pipo wey follow am go na Mark Bezos, e brother, Wally Funk, one 82-year-old pioneer of di space race, and one 18-year-old student.

Dem travel inside di capsule with di biggest windows wey dem fly go space.

All four passengers don parachute back safely to Earth afta dia 11-minute trip.

Bezos company, Blue Origin na dem build New Shepard, dem design am to serve di growing market for space tourism.

Among those wey dey on dis flight , na di oldest pesin wey don go space - Ms Funk - and di youngest, student Oliver Daemen.

Di spacecraft lift off for around 14:12 BST (09:12 EDT) from one private launch site near Van Horn, Texas.

Afta di capsule come down, Bezos tok say: "Astronaut Bezos [im callsign]: Best day ever!"

Wia dis foto come from, Blue Origin Wetin we call dis foto, From left: Mark Bezos, Jeff Bezos, Oliver Daemen, Wally Funk

Two minutes into di flight, di capsule separate from di rocket and continue to go upwards towards di Karman Line - di most widely recognise boundary of space, 100km up.

Di passengers experience about four minutes of weightlessness, and dem dey able to unstrap from dia seats to float around and enjoy di views of di planet far below.

Di astronauts begin dey clap as di capsule pass di Karman Line.

Wia dis foto come from, Blue Origin Wetin we call dis foto, Di moment di capsule touch down for di West Texas desert

"Oh my word, look at di world," Madam Funk tok as she surprise with di views from di earth.

Before the flight, Madam Funk bin tok say she dey look forward to perform somersaults and tumbles in microgravity.

During di 1960s, Madam Funk na one member of one group of women wey dem call di Mercury 13. Dem undergo di same screening tests as male astronauts, but neva get to fly ienta inside space.