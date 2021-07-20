Eid Mubarak: How di Eid-el-Adha celebration take happun for Nigeria and across di world

38 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, MUHAMMADU BUHARI Wetin we call dis foto, President Muhammadu Buhari for Eid prayer ground for Daura, Katsina state

Nigeria join Muslims across Africa and di rest of di world to celebrate di 2021 Eid-el-Kabir festival.

Di Eid el Kabir na big feast wey Muslims dey celebrate every year to mark di end of Hajj.

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari attend di Eid prayers for im home town Daura, Katsina state.

For im Eid message to Nigerians, e say im know say di economy dey suffer sake of di coronavirus pandemic and flood wey scata plenty farmlands but e assure Nigerians say make dem no worry as goment dey do everything to improve di economy and security.

See oda fotos dem across di world

Wia dis foto come from, Nana Akufo-Addo Wetin we call dis foto, Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo wit National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharabutu for di forecourt of di National Mosque for Ghana complex to celebrate di Eid-ul-Adha.

Wia dis foto come from, Nana Akufo-Addo Wetin we call dis foto, Ghana National Chief Imam plus oda worshippers for di Eid prayers.

For Mali, some men bin attempt to stab Mali interim President Assimi Goïta inside mosque for di capital, Bamako.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, See foto of President Assimi Goïta (with blue) before di attack

Col Goïta bin dey attend prayers to mark di Muslim festival of Eid ul-Adha for di Grand Mosque.

However authorities don confam say e dey “safe and sound”.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Worshippers dey perform di al-Adha prayer on di first day of di feast around di Kaaba, Islam holiest shrine for di Grand mosque for di holy Saudi city of Mecca

Eid al-Adha prayer continue as rockets fire for Afghanistan. Worshippers fit hear as di rockets dey explode during prayers for Afghanistan to mark di start of di Muslim festival.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Many of di worshippers bin dey fear and bin no know wetin to do when dem hear di explosions.

Worship for di presidential palace for Kabul continue despite di attack, although some of dem dey fear.

Some celebs post Eid messages for social media to mark di ogbonge Muslim holiday.

Wia dis foto come from, Ahmed Musa Wetin we call dis foto, Ahmed Musa caption di post Eid Mubarak for social media

While Nollywood actor Richard Mofe Damijo also post Eid messages.