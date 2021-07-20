Eid Mubarak: How di Eid-el-Adha celebration take happun for Nigeria and across di world
Nigeria join Muslims across Africa and di rest of di world to celebrate di 2021 Eid-el-Kabir festival.
Di Eid el Kabir na big feast wey Muslims dey celebrate every year to mark di end of Hajj.
Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari attend di Eid prayers for im home town Daura, Katsina state.
For im Eid message to Nigerians, e say im know say di economy dey suffer sake of di coronavirus pandemic and flood wey scata plenty farmlands but e assure Nigerians say make dem no worry as goment dey do everything to improve di economy and security.
See oda fotos dem across di world
For Mali, some men bin attempt to stab Mali interim President Assimi Goïta inside mosque for di capital, Bamako.
Col Goïta bin dey attend prayers to mark di Muslim festival of Eid ul-Adha for di Grand Mosque.
However authorities don confam say e dey “safe and sound”.
Eid al-Adha prayer continue as rockets fire for Afghanistan. Worshippers fit hear as di rockets dey explode during prayers for Afghanistan to mark di start of di Muslim festival.
Worship for di presidential palace for Kabul continue despite di attack, although some of dem dey fear.
Some celebs post Eid messages for social media to mark di ogbonge Muslim holiday.
While Nollywood actor Richard Mofe Damijo also post Eid messages.