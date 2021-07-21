Zamfara kidnapping: 100 mothers and children wey bandits gbab don regain freedom

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Stock foto of children and women for Jangebe, Zamfara state for March, 2021

Authorities for north-west Nigeria say dem don free 100 women and children - mainly mothers wey dey breastfeed - wey jaguda pipo kidnap.

Di bandits kidnap dem on 8 June for Zamfara state. Four people also die during di incident.

Di Zamfara state government say dem no pay any ransom for dia release, but dem no give more information pass dis one.

Di pipo wey dem rescue don begin collect medical checkup, before dem finally release dem to go to dia house.

Plenty kidnappings don dey happun for di region in di recent months.

Since 2020, more dan 1,000 pipo na im don dey abducted. Most don regain regain freedom, afta ransom, but some don die.

Authorities don blame all di incident ontop bandits, wey be di name di Nigerian goment don nack ontop kidnappers, armed robbers, cattle rustlers and oda armed militia wey dey operate for di region, wey na money dey ginger dem.

Since di 2014 abduction of 276 schoolgirls from Chibok secondary school by Boko Haram Islamist militants for Borno state, more armed groups don enter business of mass abduction of students.

President Muhammadu Buhari bin order di military to flush out criminals for Zamfara and di neighbouring states of Kaduna and Katsina.