Sunday Igboho arrest latest and wetin di Yoruba activist lawyer tok about im condition and wetin go happun next

33 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, SAIF

Lead counsel for arrested Yoruba Nation activist Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho say e dey likely say im client go appear for court for Benin Republic on Wednesday.

Di Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, Yomi Aliyu say: "I know say dem go carry Sunday Igboho go court on Wednesday because di pipo wey catch am and Nigeria goment go try to get clearance to extradite am go back to Nigeria." E tok.

Dis tok dey come even as tori bin dey spread say dem bin don release Igboho afta some high diplomatic intervention.

But di lawyer no confam dat one. Instead e confam say dem arrest Igboho for Cotonou airport and handcuff am in a painful way for where dem keep am.

"I get information say dem handcuff am and e dey in pains. e bin don injure for di same hand during di airport kasala of on Monday." Di lawyer tok.

On weda Nigeria go fit extradite Sunday Igboho come back Nigeria,

Aliyu argue say "Di Extradition Treaty of 1984 between Togo, Nigeria, Ghana and Republic of Benin no include political fugitives. E also tok say where fugitive no go get justice because of discrimination and/or undue delay with prosecution make di host kontri no release di fugitive.

"Article 20 of African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights to which di four kontreis be signatories to make agitation for self-determination a fundamental right wey suppose to dey protected by all kontries. Dis one make Chief Sunday Adeyemo political offender wey di good pipo of Benin Republic no go fit deport and/or extradite for any reason." E tok.

Na on Tuesday local media for Nigeria begin dey report say authorities gbab di Yoruba activist Sunday Adeyemo, AKA Sunday Igboho for Cotonou, Benin Republic.

Dis one dey come weeks afta Nigeria secret police, di Department of State Security Services, DSS bin declare Igboho wanted for allegedly stockpiling arms, allegation wey e don deny since.

BBC Pidgin find out from pesin wey close to di case say dem arrest Sunday Igboho around 2:00am for Cotonou on Monday through joint operation.

Since de im lawyer and oda Yoruba groups don confam di arrest.

For im reaction, Leader of di umbrella body of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups, Professor Banji Akintoye say e don hear about di arrest of Yoruba activist Sunday Igboho for Benin Republic.

Professor Akinntoye, say e, alongside oda Yoruba Patriots wey dey immediately available dey currently work to provide assistance for Ighoho to prevent im extradition into Nigeria, say "Benin Republic na land wey respect di rules of law".

"I receive last night di troubling information say dem don arrest Chief Sunday Adeyemo wey dem dey call Igboho for Cotonou airport.

"I and oda Yoruba Patriots wey dey immediately available now dey work to provide di assistance wey dey necessary to ensure say nobody go dey able to do am anything unlawful or primitive and to prevent am from being extradited into Nigeria wey dey strongly possible." E tok.

Sunday Igboho begin make news afta e come forward since January 2021 wen e issue seven-day ultimatum to who e call killer herders for Ibarapa area of Oyo State.

Since den, e don lead im pipo and rally to demand for a Yoruba nation and to stop di farmers-herders clash for im region.