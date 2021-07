Andy Rajoelina: Madagascar 'stop plan to kill president'

46 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Madagascar don announce say dem stop one attempt to assassinate dia President, Andy Rajoelina.

Di Chief Prosecutor office bin don tok say dis week, dem arrest plenti Madagascar citizens and foreigners dem on top investigation of di assassination attempt.

For statement, di attorney general accuse di suspects say dem bin dey plan to "eliminate and neutralise" some pipo.

Dis one dey come as last month for di jolly to mark di independence of Madagascar, authorities announce say dem bin scata separate attempt to kill di oga of di national police force, General Richard Ravalomanana..

President Andy Rajoelina don dey office since 2019 wen dem swear am in.

On Wednesday, 21, July, some armed men bin attempt to stab Mali interim President Assimi Goïta inside mosque for di capital, Bamako.

Col Goïta bin dey attend prayers to mark di Muslim festival of Eid ul-Adha for di Grand Mosque.

Religious Affairs Minister Mamadou Kone tell AFP say di man bin "try to kill di president wit knife".