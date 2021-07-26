Eudoxie Yao and Grand P: How dia relationship bin waka for ova two years plus wetin to know about dem

Di ogbonge Ivorian celeb Eudoxie Yao don announce say her relationship wit di Guinean musician Grand P don end.

Eudoxie for one Facebook post say "...I just say make I inform una say my relationship wit Grand P don end I dey move forward"

E no dey too clear wetin happun to di two lovers as Eudoxie no tok why for di post.

Meanwhile, video of Grand P don comot where im dey tell am sorry for inside song.

Who be Eudoxie Yao and Grand P?

Eudoxie Yao na plus sized model wey become popular on top her size although she don add music inside her list of business.

She also dey work as social media influencer as her instagram alone get 1.6 million followers.

Meanwhile, Grand P na popular Guinea musician wey tori be say get progeria, wey make am get small stature.

Pipo like to dey call di Guinea musician say im be billionaire although e no clear how much be im net worth.

How dia relationship take start?

Di Ivory Coast celeb first reveal Grand P as her boyfriend for October, 2019 - She get ova one million followers for inside Instagram.

Dis na wen she reveal say she bin dey go Guinea for one concert wey Grand P bin dey hold.

She even announce say na her husband for di post. Although no be until August 2020, dem move to become more official afta she announce dia engagement.

For di post, she write say even though her parents no gree for di marriage on top say im like to dey kiss im fans for mouth, wetin matter be say dem love each other.

For anoda post dat day, she write say wetin matter be say dem dey happy togeda for dia relationship and "physics no mata for relationship".

She bin tok dis one as tori start to spread say dem dey do dia relationship for clout, something wey both of dem don deny several times.

