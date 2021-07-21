Van Jones: Real reason Jeff Bezos donate $100 million each to CNN contributor Van Jones and chef Jose Andres

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Jeff Bezos (C) stands with Chef Jose Andres (L) and Van Jones

World richest man and di founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos don donate $100 million dollars each to two men for di work wey dem dey do to unify di world.

CNN contributor Van Jones and Chef Jose Andres both get award of $100 million each from Oga Bezos afta im return from im flight to space.

Di purpose of di award na to encourage pipo wey dey "show courage" to try to unify or make di world wey don too dey divided to unite, Oga Bezos tok.

Di billionaire wey give di award during press conference afta im trip, say di two men dey free do do "wetin dem want " wit di money.

E come add say, "dem fit give all di money to dia charity" e also suggest say dem fit "share di wealth. E depend on wetin dem want."

Di money na part of "surprise" philanthropic initiative or charity wey di billionaire say im bin plan to announce wey im call di Courage and Civility Award.