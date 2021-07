Ruling New Patriotic Party clarify Ghana rice gift matter

3 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Ghana government

Constituency Chairman of de New Patriotic Party for Damongo say de lawmaker no donate rice give any youth.

Dem explain say as custom demands during Eid festival, de lawmaker, Samuel Abu Jinapor make de donations to Imams, Chiefs den Queen Mothers only.

De party dey tok dis one afta one viral video wey show some unemployed youth for Busunu, inside Savannah Region of Ghana dey reject rice gift from dema Member of Parliament as protest over joblessness.

For di video, Dem throw de rice bags back into di white Hilux van wey come deliver de items on Sunday.

But inside statement wey dem release, de party explain say "de MP never donate or offer rice give any youth or youth group for de constituency... So no such rejection happen."

De party also add say Prez Akufo-Addo dey make significant efforts to resolve de unemployment issues for Ghana, including Damongo Constituency den Busunu.

According to de statement, de Member of Parliament, Samuel Abu Jinapor admit say more work dey wey dem for do to resolve de unemployment challenges.