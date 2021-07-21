Profile of Akuffo Damparewey de new acting IGP wey Ghana President just appoint

Wia dis foto come from, Ghana police

President Akufo-Addo appoint Commissioner of Police, George Akuffo-Dampare as acting Inspector General of Police for Ghana.

He direct immediate past Inspector General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh say he for start en terminal leave with effect from 1st August, 2021 pending en retirement.

Profile of COP Dampare

Wia dis foto come from, Ghana police

Before en appointment as acting IGP, COP George Dampare serve as Director General in charge of Administration at the Service.

COP Dr Akuffo Dampare turn chartered accountant by age 25 while he dey serve as Police Constable, he further en studies until he graduate plus PhD in Finance.

He serve inside de police service in various capacities for close to 30 years.

From Constable to positions like Director General (Finance), Director General (Welfare), Director General (ICT), Accra Regional Police Commander, Commandant for Police Command and Staff College, Director General (Operations) den stuff.

He serve as Adjunct Lecturer for Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) den University Of Cape Coast.