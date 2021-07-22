Sunday Igboho go appear for Cotonou court of appeal today

8 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Sunday Igboho

Yoruba activist Sunday Adeyemo wey pipo sabi as Sunday Igboho go show for court for Benin Republic on Thursday to take eye see how di toks and mata about weda dem go extradite am, wey mean say carry am go back to im kontri Nigeria go waka.

BBC Pidgin find out say, authorities go carry Sunday Igboho go di court to witness wetin di Beninese prosecutors go decide ontop di mata of weda to extradite am back to Nigeria.

Di mata suppose start by 10:30am.

Na on Na on Tuesday, 19, July, 2021 na im tori pipo start to dey report say authorities arrest di Yoruba activist for Cotonou, Benin Republic on Monday.

All efforts to get official confirmation of wetin dey happun for Cotonou no yield result as di authorities no release any official statement to confam or deny anything.

Igboho arrest come weeks afta Nigeria secret police, di Department of State Security Services, DSS bin declare Igboho wanted for allegedly stockpiling arms, allegation wey e don deny since.