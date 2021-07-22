Monkeypox symptoms, di Nigerian states wia e dey plus all you need to know about di disease

46 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, According to goment data from Nigeria, men don catch Monkeypox pass women (between 2017 - 2021)

Di case of one man wey carry monkeypox infection from Nigeria enter America, don cause US health authorities to begin find 200 pipo wey fit don come in contact wit am.

Na earlier dis month for 9 July di man board flight from Lagos to Georgia, to cause wetin sabi pipo say na di first monkeypox case for US since 2003.

Di US Centre for Disease (CDC) worry say di patient - wey dey stable condition for hospital now - fit don infect oda pipo for aeroplane and oda places im go.

Currently, no safe treatment dey for monkeypox, and to help control outbreaks for di U.S, but CDC tok say dem fit use smallpox vaccine and smallpox medicines to manage cases.

For Nigeria, di health authorities say no cause for alarm, as dem dey aware of di cases and dem don already torchlight di different states wia e dey.

Mokeypox for Nigeria - wetin you need sabi

Monkeypox na rare but potentially serious viral illness wey dey start cough and catarrh and swelling of di lymph nodes.

Di sickness go later progress to form rash all over di face and body.

Most infections dey last 2-4 weeks.

According to di World Health Organisation, di condition dey similar to human smallpox and although e no too serious like am, e fit turn anoda tin.

Monkeypox first enta Nigeria for 1970s and e cause serious problem for di kontri for 2017.

As at 30 June, di Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) torchlight say dis year, na total of 13 cases dey inside 5 states for di kontri.

Di states na Lagos (4), Delta (3), Rivers (3), Bayelsa(2) and Edo (1). Although for 2020, Plateau bin dey di list in place of Edo.

Although for 20 July, di agency oga Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu say confamed cases now na 15 out of 56 suspected cases.

According to di data wey NCDC release, na pipo wey fall inside di 21-40 age bracket don get Monkeypox pass and e affect men more than women.

How pesin fit catch am

E no dey clear wia di disease originate from but sabi believe say na from African rodents like rat.

Monkeypox fit spread from animal to human and from human to human, NCDC tok.

Di virus fit enter human body through skin (wey get wound), di mouth, eyes or nose.

Treatment

NCDC say Monkeypox dey usually go by imself, after about 3 weeks.