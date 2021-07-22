Tokyo Olympics: Why Guinea withdraw two days before Olympics officially start

27 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di goment of Guinea don decide not to send any athletes to di Tokyo Olympics two days before di Games go officially start.

Di Guinean delegation, wey neva travel yet suppose to feature five competitors - one apiece for athletics, judo and wrestling while two dey set for di athletics programme.

But di goment say none of dem go showface for di Olypics because of fear of Covid-19.

"Due to di rise in cases of Covid-19 variants, di goment, out of concern for the health of the Guinean athletes, has regretfully decided to cancel their participation," wrote Minister of Sport Sanoussy Bantama Sow in a short statement.

Dis na di first case of entire team wey dey withdrawn from di Tokyo Olympic Games.

Meanwhile beta news dey for six players from Kenya women rugby sevens team wey dey expected to come out of 14-day Covid quarantine for dia first match against New Zealand on 29 July.

"Until yesterday, dem dey goment facility where dem no dey able to train," Kenya Chef de mission Waithaka Kioni tell BBC Sport Africa on Thursday. "But dem don now come di village. Each get room individually."

"Di girls dey come with negative Covid tests and e dey encouraging say no player test positive. But because one passenger for dia flight test positive and authorities judge dem as close contacts, dey gatz to quarantine for 14 days."