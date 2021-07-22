Pegasus: African leaders named as 'alleged' victims of Pegasus phone hack

Some African leaders name don show for di list of on one phone hacking spyware known as Pegasus.

Dia numbers dey on a list of some 50,000 phone numbers of pipo believed to be of interest to clients of one Israeli-based firm NSO Group.

Dia company Pegasus software infect dis pipo iPhones and Android devices to enable operators to extract messages, photos and emails, record calls and secretly activate microphones and cameras.

Investigation reveal say activists, journalists and politicians also dey among pipo wey di private Israel-based company NSO Group don target since 2016.

Di list bin recently leak to major news outlets.

But NSO deny any wrongdoing. Dem tok say di reason dem design di software na to use against criminals and terrorists and dem make di software available to military, law enforcement and intelligence agencies from kontris wit good human rights records.

Dis na wetin we know about some of di pipo wey fit dey targeted by di users of di software.

Overall, di list include numbers of more than 600 government officials and politicians across 34 kontris, among dem na three presidents, 10 prime ministers, and King. Business executives also dey di list.

Who be di African leaders on di list?

President Cyril Ramaphosa

Reports say South African President Cyril Ramaphosa dey among world leaders wey dem target dia phone numbers using di Pegasus software.

According to di Guardian, Ramaphosa cellphone number dey listed as a potential target for surveillance for di Pegasus spyware case.

Tori be say im dey among 14 heads of state wey dem target, including Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Wen approached for comment, Presidency tok-tok pesin Tyrone Seale say "di Presidency no get any comment on di matter." according to local tori pipo for News24.

Morocco King Mohammed VI

On Tuesday, Radio France claim say Di King of Morocco, King Mohammed VI plus a large number of di Morrocan royals fit dey di list.

Dis announcement dey come one day afta di kontri bin deny say dem get anything to do wit consulting di NSO company to use di software to spy on innocent citizens for dia kontri.

Dem also chop accuse say di kontri dey use di software to spy on France and di kontri don deny di allegation.

Egypt Mostafa Madbouly

Sitting Prime minister of Egypt, Mostafa Madbouly also dey among di 10 prime ministers wey dia name don surface on di victims list of di alleged software hack.

Who be di others Pegasus target?

Arab royal family members

Over 600 politicians and goment officials

64 business executives

189 journalists

85 human rights activists

50,000 phone numbers leaked

Wetin Pegasus software fit do?

Pegasus fit harvest SMS, emails, Photos and Videos, Contacts, Whatsapp chats, Record calls, Calendars, GPS data, Activate camera, Activate microphone.

Dem fit install am through SMS, Whatsapp, Imessage and some other unknown ways.

Meanwhile Pegasus spyware seller say make dem blame dia customer -NSO company- for di unpopular hacking, no be dem