Sunday Igboho wife Ropo released as Cotonou Cour d'Appel adjourn di Yoruba activist extradition case

19 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/Sunday Igboho Wetin we call dis foto, Sunday Igboho

Di Beninese Court of Appeal for Cotonou, Benin Republic don order di release di wife of di Yoruba activist Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho and adjourn di extradition case till Monday.

Dis na afta both of dem bin appear before di Cotonou Cour d'Appel to witness di case of dia extradition on Thursday.

According to reports, dem free Sunday Igboho wife Ropo, afta dem no find anything against her.

Reports say, di court go continue to table Sunday Igboho mata on Monday.

Sunday Igboho lawyer for Benin Republic, Ibrahim David Salami tell BBC say na both Germany and Nigeria passport dem see for Igboho hand contrary to di tori wey bin dey spread say dem see am with Benin Republic passport.

Meanwhile, di court order say make dem return Sunday Igboho to detention till Monday, wen di case go continue for court.

Before Igboho and im wife appear for court on Thursday, one judicial source for Benin bin tell BBC say dem question Sunday Igboho for di criminal brigade.

Afta dem finish dat one, na im e go appear before di Cour d'Appel for Cotonou. For court, dem go examine di international arrest warrant.

If dem find am to be in order, di court fit extradite am. If dem no find am to be in order (maybe some legal or administrative issue with di warrant or oda concern), dem go refer am before di prosecutor.

As e no commit any of di alleged crimes for Benin, na di prosecutor go decide di next steps. Dat is if di Appeals Court find issue with di warrant.