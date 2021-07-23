Local government election in Lagos: Movement restriction, time plus oda tins you need to know about di LG election of Saturday

44 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, STEFAN HEUNIS

Seven hours movement restrictions go dey for Lagos state, south west Nigeria on Saturday, 24, July, 2021 sake of local government elections.

Di Lagos State goment announce movement restrictions throughout di state from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm on Saturday, July 24, 2021.Na Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) go conduct di elections for all 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) inside Lagos.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy Gbenga Omotosho for inside statement say:

" Di restriction na to enable di Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) conduct hitch-free elections into positions of Chairmen and Councillors in all di 57 Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas."

Oga Omotosho say di restriction go allow easy movement for pipo wey go vote, election materials and LASIEC officials for di sake of di election, effective monitoring and ogbonge security.

E advise all di pipo wey fit vote to participate in di elections, wey require di cooperation of all residents.

Wetin to know about di local government elections

Di local goment election na to elect chairmen and councillors into di local government areas.

Di elections na di grassroots election wia residents of one area get opportunity to choose dia councillors and chairmen wey go represent dem at di local goment level.

For Lagos, anybody wey don reach 25 years of age fit contest for councillor and 30 years old fit contest for chairman position.

Na state electoral officers dey conduct di election.

Na fourteen political parties go participate for dis year local government elections for Lagos inside 20 local goment areas and 37 local council development area, LCDA.

Di parties be:

ACCORDACTION ALLIADPAACAPCAPGAAPMBOOTLABOURNRMNNPPPDPSDPYPP.

How di restriction of movement go affect you

Everibodi wey dey live for Lagos dey expected to stay for dia house tomorrow so dat pipo wey wan vote go fit vote.

Di only pipo wey go fit move about during di seven hours restriction time for Lagos state, between 8:00am to 3:00pm na, Lasiec officials, press, medical personnel and oda essential workers.

Ogun state local government elections

Ogun State goment too don announce state-wide restriction of movement on Saturday to allow for a smooth and peaceful conduct of local government elections.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy in Ogun state Abdulwaheed Odusile tok for statement say di nine-hour restriction go be between 7 a.m. and 4 pm.