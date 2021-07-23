Ghana lawmakers propose new bill which go criminalize LGBTQ+ activism - See what to know about it

3 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/@LGBT+ Rights Ghana

Lawmakers for Ghana dey propose 10-year jail term inside new bill which dey criminalize LGBTQ+ activism in de country.

De main objective of de 36 paged document, Proper Human Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021 draft bill wan deal plus what dem say be "propaganda, advocacy for LGBTQI+ den related activities.

Reason for de new Bill be sake of recent LGBTQ+ advocacy den activism which dey increase for Ghana.

Dis Bill, when passed into law go make am impossible to even support or campaign for LGBTQ+ rights online like social media platforms.

Prohibition of LGBTQ+ activities

Section 6 of de bill mention say anyone who go engage in sexual intercourse with same sex "commit second degree felony wey dem be liable on summary conviction…to a term of not less than three years and not more than five years or both."

Prohibition against promotion den advocacy

In Section 12 of 36 paged Proper Human Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021, "anybody wey go use media, technological platform, technological account or any other means, produce, procure, market, broadcast, disseminate, publish or distribute material for purposes of promoting activity prohibited under de Bill, or a person wey go use internet… commit offence wey dem be liable on summary conviction to a term of imprisonment of not less than five years den not more than ten years." De bill state.

Section 14 of de bill also state say anyone who go fund or sponsor LGBTQ+ activities commit offence, wey dis person go fit go jail for not less than five to maximum of ten years.

Disbandment of LGBTQ+ Groups

Section 15 of de bill also disband any group, association, club or organisation which dey exist before de passing of dis bill into an Act of Parliament.

