Michael Blackson: Hollywood comedian fly en girlfriend to Ghana for parents approval

2 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Michael Blackson/Instagram

Ghanaian-American actor den comedian, Michael Blackson fly en fiancé come Ghana to seek approval from en parents after he propose marriage give am.

He arrive Ghana plus en fiancée, Miss Rada after he travel go US to propose marriage after dem breakup over some differences.

Inside video wey he share on social media, he den en girlfriend arrive for en Ghana home where cultural dancers welcome am plus traditional drumming and dancing.

Break up den proposal

Wia dis foto come from, Michael Blackson/Instagram

De comedian surprise en his fiancée on The Breakfast Club when he appear unannounced to propose marriage to an on Thursday.

He take to en Instagram page wey he post de caption, "Meet the future Mrs.Blackson @mzradadarling. Ladies men dey look for loyalty, regardless of what we put you thru stay loyal to your man because we dey fuck up but we still go do de right thing."

"Nothing good dey come easy so trust God, what be yours go happen. I make blessed say I go have Rada by my side, she be de definition of a great woman" he add.

Michael Blackson profile

Michael Blackson be 48 year old Ghanaian-American actor and stand-up comedian who dem nickname as 'The African King of Comedy.'

Dem born Michael for Ghana, but move go US in 1987 as a teenager at age 13.

He enter comedy in 1992 after he work as pizza delivery guy.

In 1992 en career take off first after he take part in well-known competitions like as de '1993 Schlitz Malt Liquor Comedy Tour' in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, den de '1996 Urban Comedy Festival' for New York City.

Over de years, he come turn household name for Hollywood as comedian den actor.

He recently play role inside de movie, Coming to America which blow worldwide.