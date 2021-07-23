Sunday Igboho: Why High court order DSS to produce Yoruba nation activist aides

Wia dis foto come from, Others Wetin we call dis foto, Sunday Igboho

Federal High Court for Abuja don order di Department of State Service (DSS) to produce di 12 aides of Sunday Adeyemo wey pipo know as Sunday Igboho, wey don dey dia custody since di second of July, 2021.

Di aides to Igboho wey bin chop arrest for im residence dey expected to appear for court on Thursday, 29th July and dia case dey expected to proceed regardless of di annual court vacation wey suppose start for 26th of July.

Di suspects bin earlier sue di DSS before di Federal High Court Abuja, on grounds say dem go against dia fundamental human rights.

Dem also claim say dia arrest and subsequent detention no follow law.

Earlier, Di lawyer of Igbohos aides, Pelumi Olajenbasibin ask for court order to compel DSS to produce dem before di court and to show why dem no suppose grant dem bail in accordance wit di provision of section 32 of di criminal justice act 2015 of Nigerian law.

Dia counsel tell di court say im clients don remain underground for di past 20 days, and dem no gree free dem.

He also add say dem be Nigerian citizens wey get rights just like oda pipo and di world dey watch how di judiciary go vitalize di consciousness of Nigerians.

Why DSS arrest Igboho men?

Wia dis foto come from, DSS Wetin we call dis foto, Some of di weapons wey DSS claim say dem carry comot from Sunday Igboho house afta di raid

Nigeria Secret Police DSS confam say dem kill two men and arrest 13 pipo wen dem raid di house of Yoruba freedom fighter Sunday Igboho for Ibadan, Oyo state on Thursday, 1st July.

DSS tok-tok pesin Peter Afunanya wen dem dey follow tori pipo tok say dem raid di activist house based on intelligence report say im dey gada weapons to cause kasala within di region.

E say gun fight happun for di activist residence between security pipo and Igboho men wey lead to di death of two pipo and arrest of 13 others.

E follow tok say na for di kasala Igboho escape and now e dey on di run.

Afunanya say wen di security pipo land di house, nine men wey dem suspect to Igboho guard attack dem.

Six of dem carry AK-47 and three carry Pump-Action riffles, dem come begin fire gun against each, na during di fight two of Igboho men die and one security operative injure.