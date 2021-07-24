Big Brother Naija 2021: BBNaija season 6 launch - See wetin we know

17 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, BBNaija Wetin we call dis foto, Dis sixth season of BBNaija go start on Saturday July 24

Di sixth season of Big Brother Naija reality show go start on Saturday 24 July afta audition for di new season end a couple of months ago.

BBNaija na di biggest reality show for Africa, ova 49 kontries for di continent go tune in to watch di season launch wey go start by 7pm West African time, according to di show organizers.

See interesting facts about di tear rubber BBNaija season 6 show.

What time di launch show dey start?

Dis season get two launch shows. Di first launch go happun on Saturday 24 July followed by di second on Sunday 25 July. Di two launch show go start by 7pm West African time.

Organizers say dem don cancel all audiences for live shows and evictions, dem add say di presenter go host di Sunday Live Eviction Shows for empty studio, crossing live into di Big Brother House.

How to watch di launch show?

Wia dis foto come from, BIG BROTHER NAIJA

Di reality show wey go last for 10 weeks go follow di lives of strangers as dem interact and compete wit each oda to win di grand prize of N90million worth of prizes, wey be di biggest reward for any reality show for di continent.

Big Brother Naija season 6 go run 24/7 on DSTV Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Confam and Yanga packages on channel 198 and on top GOtv Max and Jolli packages on channel 29.

Who be di show host?

Wia dis foto come from, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Wetin we call dis foto, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu go return as host of BBNaija season 6

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, wey be former housemate for Big Brother Nigeria show back in 2006 and host of di last four seasons of BBNaija - See Gobbe, Double Wahala, Pepper Dem and Lockdown - go return as di season host.

Di top Nigerian TV presenter wey get plenti fans for social media not just for im MC work sabi totori pipo well-well wit im swag.

Who be di housemates and wetin be di theme of di show?

Well na today we go meet some of di housemates for di launch show as Biggie neva reveal dia identity yet.

But tori wey we dey hear be say dis season housemates hot well-well according to di organizers.

Dem say dem say dis set of housemates go give fans of di show entertainment hot-hot.

As per di theme of di season show na during di live launch show Ebuka, di show' host, go announce am.

See BBNaija past winners