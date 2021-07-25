Big Brother Naija 2021: BBNaija season 6 starting 11, Ebuka swag & oda tins wey happun for day one of di reality show

45 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Big Brother Naija

Big Brother don finally reveal di faces and names of some of di housemate for di new season of di biggest reality TV show for Nigeria,

Di sixth season of Big Brother Naija officially start on Saturday July 24, 2021.

Dis season show go last for 10 weeks and dem title di show 'Shine Ya Eye'

BBNaija make history yesterday, check out some of di highlights for Africa biggest reality television.

Biggie starting 11

Wia dis foto come from, Bigbronaija Wetin we call dis foto, Biggie open di first night of season 6 wit 11 boys

Dis year di show organizers change dia launch format, dis na di first time for di history of di show wey dem dey do two launch shows.

For di launch show on Saturday di show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu introduce Biggie starting 11.

And all Biggie starting 11 wey enta di house on Saturday na guys.

Di guys wey come from different background wey include modelling, acting, and medicine no fit hide dia joy as dem promise to bring entertainment to di show.

On Sunday na im Biggie say im go reveal who di female housemate dem be.

Ebuka swag

Wia dis foto come from, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Wetin we call dis foto, Ebuka wear two different outfit for di launch show

Di show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu package himself wella for di launch and many of im fans for social media hail am for im choice of outfits.

Ebuka wear two different outfit for di launch show.

One of di outfit wey im wear na traditional Efik attire; black cap, black waist coat, white shirt and white wrapper. E complete di look wit walking stick.

While di oda cloth na white suit wit fancy design for di collar and pocket wit black inner shirt.

Di presenter totori many pipo yesterday with im Swag.

Artist performance

Wia dis foto come from, Big Brother Naija Wetin we call dis foto, Ladipoe perform im hit single "Feeling" wey feature Buju for di lunch

During di live show on Saturday, Nigeria musician Ladipoe perform im hit single "Feeling" wey im feature Buju .

Na him be di only artist wey perform on di night.

How fans react for social media?

Big Brother Naija get many fans and some of dem no waste time to chook mouth for di brand new season.

Osayi Linus write for Facebook say: "We no go hear word again dis period",

While Ngozi Kanu tok say, "Na Pere for me ooo, di guy cute biko, team Pere make some noise",

Anoda pesin, Confidence Chinyere say "BBNaija season six go be gbas gbos",

And Jessica John say: "No be small shine ya eye biko",