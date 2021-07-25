Big Brother Naija 2021 female housemates for season 6 'Shine ya eye' edition don dey show

Wia dis foto come from, BBNaija

Big brother Naija dey do di second leg of di show launch to introduce di female housemates on Sunday.Na 11 girls na im dey expected to join di show wey already get 11 male housemates from di first leg of di launch on Saturday night. Di male housemates don already spend one day for the show.

According to di host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, di show go last for 10 weeks.

Di reality show go follow di lives of di housemates as dem interact and compete wit each oda to win di grand prize of N90million worth of prizes, wey be di biggest reward for any reality show for di continent.

Meet di females housemates

Wia dis foto come from, BBNaija

Angel Smith

She be 21 years old from Akwa Ibom state.

She say she be fun pesin wey promise to be entertaining for di house.

She also claim say she dey bossy and she go dey real for di house.

Peace Ogo

Wia dis foto come from, BBNaija

She be 26 year old from Rivers state.Her hobby na to relax.She say she be nice pesin wey also claim say she go keep am real for di house all through the competition.

Jackie B

Wia dis foto come from, BBNaija

29 year old from Adamawa state.

She be single mother of a son and she say she come from a family of 12.

"You respect me I respect you" na her watchword.

She say she love music, dancing and having fun.

Tega

Wia dis foto come from, BBNaija

Tega come from Cross Rivers State.

She say she get personality of water and fire and she say she no like make pipo no dey real.

She don audition to be on Big Brother Naija plenti times before dem finally pick her for di 2021 season.

Arinola Olowoporoku

Wia dis foto come from, BBNaija

She be 29 years old.

Arin na Fashion designer, she say she dey hardworking.

She say she love to read and she promise to dey bubbly for di house.

Arinola disclose say she get 17 piercing for her body.

She bin start her career as Art producer but now she be Art Curator.

Roselyn AKA liquorose

Wia dis foto come from, BBNaija

She be 26 years old from Edo State.

She be popular Nigerian dancer.

She saye she don dey dance since she be 12 years old.

Roselyn say she dey bring her playful self to di competition.

Beatrice

Wia dis foto come from, BBNaija

Beatrice na fashion model wey come Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

She also get clothing brand and afta di show she dey plan to improve on am and build a modelling agency

She love to dance and she say she dey come di house wit lots of entertainment.

Beatrice dey single.

Maria Nkechiyenre

Wia dis foto come from, BBNaija

She be 29 years old from Imo State.

She say she be lovely pesin and promise to entertain.

Maria na realtor wet dey sell houses for Dubai.

After di show, she say she go try venture into business for Nigeria.

Maria dey single and hope to explore dating opportunities for di house.

Princess Francis

Wia dis foto come from, BBNaija

She be 30 years old from Imo state.

Princess na Taxi Driver.

Her hobby na cooking. And she say she dey bring all her energy into di show.