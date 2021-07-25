Sunday Igboho bin dey lucky to escape DSS raid with im life – Femi Falana
For dis exclusive interview with BBC Pidgin, Senior Advocate of Nigeria Femi Falana chook mouth for di circumstances surrounding Yoruba activist Sunday Igboho and Ipob leader Nnamdi Kanu arrest.
E tok about wetin fit happun as Sunday Igboho dey go back to Cotonou court for Benin Republic on Monday and wetin e call di 'gangsterism' wey dey inside di re-arrest of Nnamdi Kanu.