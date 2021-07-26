Big Brother Naija 2021: BBNaija season 6 housemates go experience Biggie early twist about 'wildcard'

Wia dis foto come from, BBNaija

Organisers of di Big Brother Naija reality TV show don introduce new twist for di beginning of season 6 of di show wey dem call "Wildcards".

Dis dey come as di housemates don begin settle-in for di house as di show start proper.

Wildcards na fake housemates Biggie plant inside di Shine Ya Eye House wey none of di contestants or audience sabi who dem be.

Out of di 22 contestants, two of dem na fake housemates wey no dey there to compete for di grand prize or for anything.

On Sunday, August 1st, housemates go dey tasked wit di job of finding out who di fake housemates be, if dem get am correctly, di wildcats go comot di house.

But if dem fail to fish out di right wildcards, dem go remain for di game and go dey allowed to compete for di N90million grand prize.

Anoda twist to di show na say if dem no evict di housemates on Sunday, dem go get power to nominate Head of House on Monday.

Di wildcards go dey revealed for audience for special diary session wey go start by 3:00pm on Thursday.

Di TV reality show wey go last for 10 weeks go follow di lives of di housemates as dem interact and compete wit each oda to win di grand prize of N90million worth of prizes, wey be di biggest reward for any reality show for di continent.

Wetin go happun for di show today

Di host of di show, Ebuka Uchendu announce say di Head of House game go hold on Monday by 6pm.

Dis Monday game go determine who go be di first HOH for di season out of di 22 contestants.

Every Monday, housemates get opportunity to contest and play game wey go make dem win Head Of House.

Anybodi wey win HOH game go get immunity from eviction for dat week.