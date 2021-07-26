President Akufo Addo tighten restrictions as kontri enter third wave of Covid-19

Wia dis foto come from, NANA AKUFO ADDO

Ghana govment tighten restrictions in de country after Covid-19 start dey increase again.

Prez Akufo-Addo inside televised address on Sunday reveal say de country enter third wave sake of de Delta variant which dey spread fast.

"Check like unfortunately wana nation dey experience third wave of Covid-19 infections" he explain.

"De infections increase sake of de Delta variant as World Health Organization reveal... but for Ghana, hospitalization increase recently den ICU beds wey some unfortunately die." Prez Akufo-Addo add.

Restrictions on funerals den weddings

Sake of dis, he place restrictions some public gatherings which like funerals den weddings.

"Funerals no for go beyond two hours wey dem ban post-event receptions" Prez Akufo-Addo add.

According to de Prez, attendants too for avoid shaking hands wey one week celebrations for be limited to only family members.

De Prez also ban post wedding receptions where people dey meet to drink den make merry plus newly wed couples.

Dis be part of efforts to deal with how de country dey record 300 cases daily in de past weeks.

Over 18 million vaccines for Ghanaians

Wia dis foto come from, NANA AMA MCBROWN/INSTAGRAM

Prez Akufo-Addo say govment dey procure some 18,478,670 vaccines through de COVAX facility to help in de fight against Covid-19.

"Government dey in de process of procuring seventeen million (17 million) single dose per person Johnson & Johnson vaccines, through de African Medicine Supply Platform" he add.

In preparation for dis, de country upgrade de national, regional and district cold chain facilities so say dis go allow proper storage of vaccines like Pfizer den Modena, which dey require minus seventy degrees Celsius (-70℃) cold chains.

Ghana COVID-19 cases

So far some 1,271,393 Ghanaians collect de Covid-19 vaccines.

Out of dis figure some 405,971 people received both jabs while 865,422 collect only de first dose of vaccines.

Reaction to new restrictions

As Ghana introduce new restrictions after de third wave of infections wey hit de country, Prez Akufo-Addo wan decision to ban wedding receptions make some people excited.

Some feel say dis be de time for boys to "marry cheaply" again.