Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck kissing picture and why pipo dey tok about dem

7 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Foto of popular musician, song writer, actress and perfume business woman Jennifer Lopez alias JLo on her 52 birthday, wia she and popular actor Ben Affleck dey for yatch dey totori pipo for internet.

Jennifer Lopez bin post for Instagram foto dem wia she wear bikini, robe and sun hat. Na only her dey for di first three pictures, di number four foto be di banger wey her fans bin don dey wait for. Di actress and Hollywood star actor Ben Affleck dey hug and kiss.

Wia dis foto come from, JLo/Instagram

Before now, paparazzi bin don sight di two togeda on some outing, but dem bin never confam anything or post anything about dem togeda.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, J-Lo and Ben for here for Los Angeles on 09, July, 2021

Di koko of di gist be say di two bin don first date each oda 19 years ago.

Dem first meet for 2002 wen dem two bin act for one America comedy film "Gigli" wia dem act as criminals wey do job togeda and soon become friends for real life.

Dem nearly marry but break up for 2004 afta dem date for more dan one year. Dem blame di break up on "too much media attention."

Afta dem break up, Affleck marry actress Jennifer Garner for private wedding, dem born three children but officially divorce for 2017.

'JLo bin just break up'

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

After her break up wit Ben Affleck, JLo bin get some oda love interests but for 2017 begin date baseball star Alex Rodriguez.

Di two bin dey engage but call of dia engagement for April 2021.