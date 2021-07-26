Baba Ijesha: Princess testify as court admit video evidence for Olayinka Olarenwaju 'sexual assault' case

6 minutes wey don pass

Di Special offences court for di Lagos state High Court don admit video evidence wey show how Nollywood actor Olayinika Olarenwaju aka Baba Ijesha dey allegedly assault one teenage victim sexually.

Di court admit di evidence wey Lagos State Lawyer A.O Adeyemi present to prosecute di mata.

Dis na as di court begin take witness testimony of pipo wey say dem get informate about wetin happen for di mata.

Princess Damilola Adekoya wey everybody know as Princess d'Comedian na she come out as di first witness.

Princess for her testimony tell di court how she meet Baba Ijesha for 2008 during one event wia di Yoruba Nollywood actor allegedly say e go like dey close to her.

"Baba Ijesha say im like me and between 2008 and 2012 we become close because Baba Ijesha dey keep in touch.

"My marriage get challenge for 2013 and afta den, Baba Ijesha tell me say im get similar problem for im marriage too. I even attempt to help resolve im marriage as e beg me say make I help am. Im begin visit me just like oda colleagues.

"Di first time im come my house na 2014 wen I collapse afta I do one major surgery. Coincidentally, Baba Ijesha dey around so im carry me go meet my Doctor. Im wait till I finish wit my Doctor wen im come accompany me go house.

"Im later beg say im go like baff for my daughter room but I no gree. I insist say make e go use visitors bathroom. Im later say im no fit go house say make I allow am pass di night. As pesin wey be my friend and wey just help me I give am access to visitors room.

"Na afta dat period I notice say my daughter wey be 7 years old at dat time come begin do badly for school. Nothing we no do to find out wetin happen but we no get answers. We even begin pray thinking say na spiritual problem.

"Na April 2021 wey I come put movie wey I do say make we watch as a family and Baba Ijesha dey inside di film. As my daughter see Baba Ijesha for di film, she comot say she no dey watch again. I come begin wonder why di girl go refuse to watch film wey I do.

"On April 15 I call my daughter say make we tok but she still no gree. Na later she come begin tell me everything wey happen. I no believe wetin I ear. Di tori give me shock wey I no even know how to react.

"Na later I summon courage tell my mama and few oda pipo wey bring idea say make we tok to Baba Ijesha and den mount CCTV so we go fit record wetin happen. Na di CCTV camera wey dey for sitting come still catch Baba Ijesha dey lick my pikin ear and hand.

"As we catch am im begin beg say make I no expose am. E even beg me to allow am commit suicide. E also say make I no involve press or police. Baba Ijesha lie down begin beg me but I no gree. I tell am say di law go take its course.

"Before den, I bin don call police in case we catch am and im wan dey violent. Police later come carry am go Sabo police station wia im make statement."

Di trial of Baba Ijesha go continue to on Tuesday July 27 wit di examination of more witness for di case.