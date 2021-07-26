Which country be ROC inside Olympics 2020 for Tokyo?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Roc team member display medal she win

ROC dey among di top five teams wey dey currently top di medals table for di 2020 Tokyo games.

So far, dem don win 12 medals for di Olympics wey include four gold, five silver and three bronze.

ROC stand for Russian Olympic Committee.

Tori be say di sportsmen and women for ROC dey unable to play under di flag of their kontri, because of dia kontri history of some kain mago-mago tins wey dem don do for sports before.

For 2019, Russia chop ban from global sporting events from di World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) ontop accuse of cover-up and drug cheating.

E mean say, Russian athletes no dey allowed to represent Russia while dem dey competing for di Games.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Roc team for opening ceremony

Which kontri be ROC for Olympics?

ROC no be Kontri, but na loophole wey Russian athletes use to compete for di Olympics, even though Russia dey banned.

ROC stands for Russian Olympic Committee, and Russian athletes dey allowed to represent di committee, even though dem no fit represent dia own country.

Olympic rules require make dem use di acronym ROC instead of di full name.

Dis one mean say, wen a Russian Olympian win gold, dem no go fly di Russian flag, and di Russian national anthem no go play.

Instead, na snippet of Tchaikovsky piece dem go play as dem raise di ROC flag.

Team uniforms dey allowed to use di word "Russian" but only if e use di phrase "neutral athlete", wey go make an clear say di person no dey represent Russia.

Why Russia chop ban from Olympics?

Russia chop ban from competing for several major international events by WADA for late 2019.

Di decision come afta one investigation find out say Russian authorities bin plant fake evidence and deleted files linked to positive doping tests wey for help to identify drug cheats.

Di revelations bin point to one state-sponsored doping program for Russia.

Russia bin don blame technical issues for dia doping data before.

How long Russia ban from di Olympics dey for?

Wen WADA sama di ban on Russia for 2019, e bin suppose be for 4 years, but, dem reduce am to 2 years on appeal.

Di ban bin come into effect from di end of di appeal process, for December 2020.

Dat one mean say no be only Olympics di kontri go miss out on, dem go also miss out on di 2022 Winter Olympics and di 2022 Football World Cup.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Roc team members dey celebrate win

ROC na di only non-country for Olympics?

No.

Oda teams wey technically no dey represent any country include Chinese Taipei, wey get athletes from Taiwan, and di Refugee Olympic Team, dia name explain who dem be.