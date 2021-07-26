Teodoro Obiang Mangue: Equatorial Guinea fit close down London embassy sake of VP sanction - See wetin cause kasala

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Teodoro Obiang Mangue 52, don dey for di centre of plenti corruption allegations

Di foreign minister of Equatorial Guinea Simeon Oyono Esono don tell state television say dem wan close di kontri embassy for London as response to di sanction wey Britain sama di president son.

One embassy official however tell BBC say di place remain open and e no know about any decision to close am down.

Last week, London impose asset freeze and travel ban on Vice-President Teodoro Obiang Mangue - and accuse am of using public money to fund big lifestyle.

Dis include spending half a billion dollars to buy mansions around di world, cars, one private jet and memorabilia of di pop star Michael Jackson.

Reports say oga Mangue bin spend £199,000 ($275,000) take buy glove wey late Michael Jackson bin dey wear.

E dey among five pipo to receive new UK "anti-corruption" sanctions.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Dem auction Michael Jackson "Bad Tour" glove for Beverly Hills, California, in 2010

Di goment of Equatorial Guinea describe di sanctions as illegal and based on lies.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab say di new sanctions na to target "individuals wey don pack money full dia own pockets at di expense of dia itizens".

Di four oda targets na from Zimbabwe, Venezuela and Iraq.

"Di UK dey committed to fight di blight of corruption and holding those responsible for di bad effect to account," oga Raab tok.

"Corruption dey drain di wealth of poorer nations, keep dia pipo trapped in poverty and poisons di well of democracy."

Di sanctions go help UK impose asset freezes and travel bans to prevent those pipo wey dey send money through UK banks or from entering di kontri.

Oga Obiang Mangue na di son of Equatorial Guinea president Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo wey don be president of di kontri for more than 40 years.

Dey appoint Obiang Mangue as goment minister for 1998.

Di UK tok say investigations and media report suggest say e don spent more than £363m ($500m) since dey appoint am, far above e goment salary.

Di extravagant spending wey dem list to support di sanctions include $100m mansion for Paris, $38m private jet, luxury yacht and dozens of luxury vehicles including Ferraris, Bentleys and Aston Martins.