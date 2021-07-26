Buhari travel to UK: Wetin Nigeria president dey go do for London

Nigerian President Muhammad Buhari dey travel go London to attend one education summit and e go also use di trip to go for health check-up, na so di presidency office tok.

President Buhari go take part for di Global Education Summit wey UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta go co-host, di statement tok.

E go also spend some days to undertake "one earlier scheduled medical check-up".

Buhari go den return to Nigeria by di second week of August, according to Femi Adesina, wey be one of di president tok- tok pesin.

No be di first time wey Buhari wey be 78-year-old dey travel go UK for medical reasons, e don make several trip for UK for medical checkup since im enta office for 2015.

During one im trip for 2017 Buhari bin spend several months for London. Up till now, official never ever reveal wetin dem dey treat am for.

im last visit bin happun at di end of March wia im bin spend about two weeks for dia.

Many pipo don criticise di president well-well for im frequent medical trips, sake of di poor state of public healthcare system for Nigeria.

Buhari UK trip timeline

2016 Buhari UK trip

Eight months afta Muhammadu Buhari become President of Nigeria - on February 5, 2016, e travel go UK for im first holiday and return on February 10, 2016.

From 13th to 15th May, 2016, Buhari attend di first ever Anti-corruption summit inside di United Kingdom wey many heads of state from around Africa also show face.

6th to 19th July, 2016 Buhari go London on Sick leave.

2017 Buhari UK trip

7th May to 13th August 20, 2017 Buhari go London on sick leave {na during dis trip dem say rodents alias rats take over di president office inside Aso Rock wen im come back]

21 to 25th September, 2017 di 78 year old Nigerian leader take anoda trip to London on holiday.

2018 Buhari UK trip

9th to 19th April, 2018 Muhammadu Buhari enta London for meeting of Commonwealth Nations.

8th to 18th May, 2018, di Nigerian President visit London to see doctors.

3rd to 13th August, 2018 Buhari go London for holiday.

2019 Buhari UK trip

25th April to 5th May, 2019 President Buhari do private trip to London

Presido Muhammadu Buhari travel go United Kingdom for 'private visit' from 2nd till 17th November 2019.

2020 Buhari UK trip

Di Nigerian president depart Abuja go London to participate for di first UK-Africa Investment Summit wey happun on 20 January, 2020.

2021 Buhari UK trip

President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria take off to London for medical check up on 30th March, 2021 for two weeks.

No public record in Nigeria don show who dey pay for all dis private visits of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari UK trip funding fit dey come from Nigerian tax payers, but dat na informate BBC Pidgin never fit verify.

Di exact sickness or health challenge wey di 78 year old president from Katsina state, north west of di kontri dey always travel to UK to treat, no dey known publicly.