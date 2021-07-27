Nnamdi Kanu latest news: Ipob leader lawyers don begin continental legal action against Nigeria and Kenya

39 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, NIGERIA PRESIDENCY

Lawyers wey dey represent di proscribed separatist leader of di Indigenous People of Biafra Nnamdi Kanu, say dem don begin continental legal action against Nigeria and Kenya for di African Commission on Human and Peoples Rights.

Dis dey come afta di Nigerian goment fail to present Kanu for court to continue im trial on treason and terrorism related charges.

Di lawyers say dem dey demand accountability from di kontris for wetin dem claim say be illegal transfer or handing over of dia client without due process of extradition.

Kenya goment bin don deny tori say dem get hand for di arrest and eventual deportation of di Independent People of Biafra leader to Nigeria.

Di lawyers want make Nnamdi Kanu return back to Kenya as a free man and a British citizen as dem notice say for di absence of any successful extradition proceedings for Kenya, di Nigerian bench warrant wey stand against Kanu dey invalid plus e no fit dey arrested for Kenya.

Special Counsel to di secessionist leader oga Alloy Ejimako for inside statement say dem don carry di mata go di Africa Union Commission because Nigeria and Kenya na State Parties to di African Charter.

E explain say di two kontris get extradition laws wey forbid extraordinary rendition of di separatist leader.