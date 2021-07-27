Sunday Igboho detention: Cotonou court detain Sunday Igboho and how long e fit stay jail

Lawyer to Yoruba activist Sunday Adeyemo, Hounvenou Raphael don explain why di Cotonu Court of Appeal sentence Sunday Igboho go jail.

Di lawyer explain say di court sentence Sunday Igboho to jail on top accuse say im dey associate wit criminals.

Di Cour D'Appel De Cotonou late Monday night bin order make di Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo remain for detention facility pending further investigation on top charges wey border on criminal association. E go remain for custody as prosecutors go also determine if e violate any immigration laws for di kontri.

Oga Hounvenou explain say no be Nigeria goment sama am dis charges but na di Benin Republic goment dey accuse am say e dey plan to perpetrate some crimes for di kontri.

Im clear di air say Nigeria goment no dey involved at all for di mata and Sunday Igboho fit "remain for jail maybe for one week, three weeks or even for one month" until Benin authorities conclude dia investigation.

Association of criminals na di only accuse di Benin authorities dey accuse di Yoruba nation activist for.

Na on 19 July, 2021 authorities gbab di Yoruba activist for Cotonou, Benin Republic.

Dis arrest happun weeks afta Nigeria secret police, di Department of State Security Services, DSS bin declare Igboho wanted for allegedly stockpiling arms, allegation wey e don deny since.

BBC Pidgin find out from pesin wey close to di case say dem arrest Sunday Igboho around 2:00am for Cotonou on Monday through joint operation.

Benin Republic authorities later release im wife afta dem appear before di Cour D'Appel De Cotonou on July 22.

Meanwhile, di PAN Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere don hail traditional rulers for south-west Nigerians states wey send delegation to Cotonu to stand wit Sunday Adeyemo as e dey face trial for Benin.

Di group for inside statement say wetin dem describe as "Sunday Igboho travail" no suppose occur if good governance dey Nigeria and pipo no dey harassed without just cause.

"E dey so sad say President Muhammadu Buhari administration dey concentrate on hunting and harassing those wey dey find relief from di oppressive situation for Nigeria as dem dey shy away from tackling di problems of kidnapping, terrorism and antics bordering on ethnic cleansing". Di statement tok.