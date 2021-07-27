FixTheCountry: Ghanaians prepare for #FixTheCountry demo as Ghana Cedi depreciate catch Ghc6 to $1 dollar

De Ghana Cedi hit all time low dis year as $1 dollar now be equivalent to Ghc6.

Dis be after de Ghana cedi start de year on Ghc5.45, de depreciation dey raise concerns among #FixTheCountry campaigners who dey call on authorities to fix it.

Bank of Ghana however dey blame de recent depreciation on de repatriation of profits by de big multinationals companies.

Dem say dis put pressure on de cedi resulting in de depreciation wey dey happen.

But according to de Bank of Ghana, de cedi record 0.5% gain in March den April 2021, until June where dem record 0.2% appreciation in May 2021.

But in June, de currency start dey depreciate at 0.6% value against de dollar.

Who be #FixTheCountry group

FixTheCountry be group of independent, non-political group of ordinary Ghanaians, middle class den celebrities who dey call for social and economic reform in de country.

Dem emerge on May 4, 2021 after thousands of Ghanaians on social media jump on Twitter hashtag #FixTheCountry to protest poor governance and difficulties with de Ghanaian economy.

Within 24 hours after de hashtag start, de online campaign gain nationwide attention promoting calls for street protests.

Protest leaders announce Sunday May 9, 2020 as day for de street protests but Ghana Polcie secure injunction against dem.

August 4 go be de first time de group go physically gather to protest against when dem say be economic hardships within de county.

#FixTheCountry Demo

#FixTheCountry Campaigners set August 4 as date for demonstrations to register dema displeasure on economic den social challenges for Ghana.

De organizers dey want meet for Circle, Obra Spot where dem go begin de demo.

Meanwhile, dem start dey share flyers, t-shirts den various paraphernalia inside communities so say people who no fit join dem go take pics den participate in de protest.

