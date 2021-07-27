How family members kill Indian girl for wearing jean

10 minutes wey don pass

Report of girls and young women wey dia family members dey brutally assault don recently make headlines for India.

Di incident don also put di spotlight on how unsafe girls and women dey within dia own homes.

Last week, members of her extended family for di northern state of Uttar Pradesh beat 17-year-old Neha Paswan to death because dem no like as she dey wear jeans.

Her mother, Shakuntala Devi Paswan, tell BBC Hindi say di teenager chop serious beating wit stick by her grandfather and uncles afta argument over her clothes for dia house for Savreji Kharg village for Deoria district, one of di least developed regions for di state.

"She bin keep a day-long religious fast. For evening, she wear pair of jeans and top and performed her rituals. Wen her grandparent object to her attire, Neha explain say dem make jeans for pipo to wear am and she go wear am," her mother tok.

Di argument escalate, wey result to di violence, she claim.

Shakuntala Devi say as her daughter lay unconscious, her in-laws call pipo wey carry her go hospital.

"Dem no allow me to accompany dem so I alert my relatives wey go di district hospital dey look for her but dem no find her."

Di next morning, Shakuntala Devi say dem hear say di body of one girl dey hang from di bridge over di Gandak river wey flow through di region. Wen dem go investigate, dem discover say na Neha body.

Police don lodge case of murder and destruction of evidence against 10 pipo, including Neha grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins and di auto driver. Di accused never make any public statement.

Shakuntala Devi (right) still dey try to make sense of why dem kill her daughter

Senior police official Shriyash Tripathi tell BBC Hindi say dem don arrest four pipo, including di grandparents, uncle and di auto driver, for questioning. Im tok say police dey look for di remaining accused.

Neha father Amarnath Paswan, wey dey work as day labourer for construction sites for Ludhiana, wey dey for Punjab, and bin return home to deal wit di tragedy say im don work hard to send im children, including Neha, go school.

Shakuntala Devi say dia daughter wan be police officer, but "her dreams no go ever dey realised now".

She allege say her in-laws bin dey put pressure on Neha to leave her studies for local school and often warn her for wearing anything oda dan traditional Indian clothes.

Denim na di choice of clothing for many young Indians but conservative communities stop girls from wearing dem

Campaigners say violence against women and girls within homes wey men dominate dey normal and e get approval from family elders.

Girls and women for India dey face serious threats - from di day wey dem born dem, dem dey suffer neglect because of di preference for male children.