Ibrahim El-Zakzaky: Court free leader of Islamic Movement and im wife Zeenat
One Kaduna State High Court don free di banned Islamic Movement in Nigeria leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and im wife.
Di presiding judge, Justice Gideon Kurada for im ruling uphold di no-case submission wey Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and im wife bin sign.
Di judge for im ruling say di prosecution fail to establish prima facie case against di defendants.
El-Zakzaky and im wife Zeenat Ibrahim don dey on trial for four years for eight-count charge of alleged culpable homicide, disruption of public peace and unlawful Assembly among oda allegations wey di Kaduna state goment nack dem.