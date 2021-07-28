Ibrahim El-Zakzaky: Court free leader of Islamic Movement and im wife Zeenat

one hour wey don pass

One Kaduna State High Court don free di banned Islamic Movement in Nigeria leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and im wife.

Di judge for im ruling say di prosecution fail to establish prima facie case against di defendants.

El-Zakzaky and im wife Zeenat Ibrahim don dey on trial for four years for eight-count charge of alleged culpable homicide, disruption of public peace and unlawful Assembly among oda allegations wey di Kaduna state goment nack dem.