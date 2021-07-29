Hushpuppi: How FBI arrest 3 Nigerians wey help Husppupi tiff $1.1m

US Authorities allege say Hushpuppi use of out di $1.1m to buy $230,000 wrist watch

Di US Department of Justice (DoJ) say dem don arrest three Nigerians for America wey epp Raymond ‘Hushpuppi’ Abbas tiff over $1.1m for wire fraud operation.

FBI na im arrest di three associates on 22 July ontop one case wey dem allege say Hushpuppi use magomago way to kolobi di money from one businessman.

Dem be Yusuf Adekinka Anifowoshe, a.k.a. “AJ,” 26, of Brooklyn, New York; Rukayat Motunraya Fashola, a.k.a. “Morayo,” 28, of Valley Stream, New York and Bolatito Tawakalitu Agbabiaka, a.k.a. “Bolamide,” 34, of Linden, New Jersey.

Di three of dem go show for Los Angeles court for August. 20 years for prison dey wait dem if dem dey guilty.

Di businessman - wey dem no name - bin dey try arrange money to build schools for children for Qatar.

Inside statement wey di DoJ release on 28 July, dem say Hushpuppi confess to di crime of money laundering and oda offence wey relate to Business Email Compromise (BEC) Schemes.

Also, dem allege say Hushpuppi bribe one top police oga for Nigeria to arrest im fellow associate Kelly Chibuzo Vincent wey be 40 years old.

Di DoJ document reveal say dis na afta Vincent try to expose di operation and inform di alleged victim wetin dem dey do to am.

Out of di over $1.1m, DoJ torchlight say Hushpuppi use $230,000 of am to buy one Richard Mille RM11-03 wristwatch wey im take pose ontop Instagram.

US authorities also allege say di 37 year old Huspuppi use some of di money to buy citizenship for St. Christopher and Nevis island kontri. E also arrange fake marriage certificate and bribe goment official in St. Kitts.