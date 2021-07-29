CBN give banks new instructions ontop selling of forex

If BDC no get access to forex, dem fit run out of business

Di Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) don order Nigerian banks to make arrangement to begin sell forex give customers and not delay or refuse anybodi.

Dis order dey inside one 28 July communiqué wey di apex banks send give all banks for Nigeria.

"Today (29 July) di CBN even issue announcement say new BDC license applications fit collect dia registration money back (N35m)".

E go now proof say CBN no dey go back on dia plan to make banks di only official place wia pipo fit buy foreign currency.

Two days earlier, on Tuesday CBN say dem go stop to dey sell foreign currency give Bureau De Change (BDC) operators.

Bureau De Change operators na companies wey get licence from CBN to officially trade and change currency for pipo. Di oda institution wey get dis right na banks.

Di BDC operators wey BBC Pidgin follow tok on Wednesday say dem no believe say CBN go run dem out of business because dem too plenty - over 5000 licence owners, according to CBN demsef.

CBN new instructions to all Nigerian banks include:

Banks to setup tellers for special branches across di kontri to process foreign currency request

Banks to process all legitimate request like Personal Travel Allowance (PTA), Business Travel Allowance (BTA), school and medical fees, company transactions and odas.

Banks must inform di public wia dia foreign currency branches dey

Banks must ready to sell foreign currency in form of cash and/or electronic tranfer

CBN advice banks not to refuse any customer forex as long as dem meet requirement

CBN ask banks not to cause delays, ration and/or divert foreign currency

Banks must get electronic application wey go update customers of dia forex transcation

CBN also warn banks say dem go monitor dem to see who and who comply. And say make banks no forget say dem don setup toll free phone numbers for customers to use complain about bank forex service.