Abba Kyari: Hushpuppi mention Nigeria 'super cop' for im fraud case for America - See wetin to know about am

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Abba Kyari/Facebook

One of Nigeria Deputy Commissioner of Police and di Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IGP-IRT), Abba Kyari, na di top topic for discussion for Nigeria media space in connection sake of allegation from one Raymond "Hushpuppi" Abbas say im collect moni from am.

United Arab Emirates security agencies bin arrest Hushpuppi wey dey live for Dubai for June 2020 on top accuse say im dey plan to tiff plenty millions of dollars through business email compromise (BEC), yahoo-yahoo and oda mago-mago.

Im recently plead guilty to Count Two of di charges against am for US court, wey be Conspiracy to Engage in Money Laundering according to one document wey BBC Pidgin take eye see and confam from im lawyer.

Di Nigerian Instagram sensation Hushpuppi allege say im bribe Abba Kyari wey be Assistant Commissioner of Police for Nigeria to arrest im fellow associate Kelly Chibuzo Vincent wey be 40 years old.

Inside statement, di US Department of Justice, say Hushpuppi bribe super cop Abba Kyari to arrest one of im associates Kelly Chibuzo Vincent wey follow am commit crime of moni laundering. Dis one according to di US Department of Justice hapun afta Vincent try to expose dia operation and inform di alleged victim wetin dem dey do to am.

Abba Kyari don deny dia accuse.

Who be Abba Kyari di Nigeria super policeman?

DCP Abba Kyari na from di Kanuri tribe for Borno state for northeast Nigeria. Dem born am for March 17, 1975.

Oga Abba Kyari na graduate of Geography wey join di Nigeria Police Force as cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police for 2000 afta e complete im training for Police Academy, Wudil, Kano state.

One of di operations wey make Kyari blow, na wen im lead di arrest of one notorious armed robber wey dem dey call 'Ndagi' a.k.a Spirit.

Spirit bin colobi Numan, di number three biggest town for Adamawa state northeast Nigeria. Im bin hold di town hostage for many years before dem eventually catch am.

For 2005, im join di Mobile Police Force and for 2010 dem post am go Lagos Command.

Kyari become di number two man and officer-in-charge for di Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) - di squad wey dey fight violent crimes from armed robbery, car theft, kidnapping, gang clashes, sea piracy and terrorism but wey later become notorious for im brutality wey lead to di October 2020 ENDSARS protest. Im serve SARS for five years.

As intelligence officer, im don receive many accolades both local and international for im successful crime busting rates.

Some of in accolades include: Triple IGP Commendation Medal for courage 2012, 2013, 2014, Africa's Best Detective Of the Year 2018, Best Police officer of di Decade Award and Presidential medal for courage from President Mohammadu Buhari on for April 2016.

Major arrests wey im don do

•Arrest of Nigeria's most notorious Kidnap kingpin Billionaire Kidnapper Chukwudumeme Onwaumadike Aka Evans and im gang members for Lagos State.

•Arrest of most wanted Boko-Haram Commander Umar Abdulmalik and Eight (8) of im Terrorists gang members.