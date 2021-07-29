BBNaija 2021: Biggie drop clues on di 'wild cards' for Big Brother Naija season 6

15 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Bigbronaija Wetin we call dis foto, Na 22 housemates dey inside Biggie house out of dat number, two na fake

Big Brother don drop clues on who di two wildcards of season six be for di reality television show.

Di wildcard na new twist wey Big Brother introduce dis season for di show wey start on Saturday July 24, 2021.

Na 22 housemates enta Biggie house dis season.

Tori be say Biggie give di house di task to discover who dis two housemates be and so far everybody don turn detective ontop di matter including di fans too.

According to Biggie, di wildcards na fake housemates wey im put for di Shine Ya Eye House.

Dis na wetin we know about di two wildcard for BBNaija season 6.

Who be di two Wildcard for BBNaija season 6?

Wia dis foto come from, BBNAIJA

As Housemates and fans still dey scratch dia head to find out who di two wildcards be for Big Brother season six.

Biggie drop strong clue during di housemates diary session on Thursday.

Na during Emmanuel diary session Biggie drop di first clue who di wildcards for di house be.

"Take good note of how di housemates dey enta di diary room, for dia diary session today di wildcard dey come in one afta di oda." Biggie tok.

Di second clue Biggie drop na say "Di wildcard know say dem be di wildcard." Biggie tell anoda housemate Tega

Dis week, di Housemates get di task to find out who di wildcards be - and if dem guess correctly, these wildcards go dey evicted.

But, if dem fail to fish out di right Wildcards amongst dem, di Wildcards go remain for di game and go compete for di grand prize.

Dat no be all about di twist, if di wildcards no dey evicted on Sunday, dem go get exclusive power to nominate on Monday.

How di housemates enta di diary room on Thursday?

Yousef

Princess

Sammie

Sasky

Emmanuel

Beatrice

Yerins

Tega

Boma

BBNaija na di biggest reality show for Africa, ova 49 kontries for di continent tune in to watch di season launch according to di organizers.