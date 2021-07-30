Abba Kyari: PDP call for sack of Abba Kyari and oda reactions for Hushpuppi matter

Opposition party for Nigeria Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) don advise Inspector General of Police Usman Alkali to handover Abba Kyari to di US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

PDP advise dey among plenty oda reactions wey don trail di order of arrest against di head of IGP Intelligence Response Team by one US Court sake of im link wit social media influencer, Hushpuppi. Accuse wey Kyari don deny.

Di Director of Media Relations for di US Department Of Justice, Thom Mrozek wey confam di order of arrest give BBC Pidgin say, dem also don order for di arrest of two oda defendants wey epp Ramon 'Hushpuppi' Abbas for wire fraud operation.

Dis development dey come afta di Nigerian Instagram celebrity Ramon Abbas alias "Hushpuppi" plead guilty to Count Two of di charges against am for US court, wey be Conspiracy to Engage in Money Laundering and also indict some pipo wey collabo wit am to do magomago for US.

"Our party demand say make di APC administration no sweep dis matter under di carpet given di manifest rapport between Kyari and some top APC leaders," Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary of PDP tok for statement.

According to PDP, "if dem no handle dis Abba Kyari matter well e go become permanent stain on di reputation of our police, security system and our nation at large.

"Di PDP therefore ask President Buhari to direct di Inspector General of Police to take in Abba Kyari for questioning and if found culpable, he should be handed over to di FBI."

Nigeria police for dia part say say dem dey investigate di allegation against Kyari by di FBI.

Tok-tok pesin of di force Frank Mba for statement say Nigeria Police Force remain committed to pursue justice and strengthen di professional relationship with di FBI and oda international partners.

Wetin Nigerians dey tok

Since di news of di alleged involvement of Abba Kyari for Hushpuppi wire fraud matter Nigerians don take to different platforms to tok dia mind about di development.

While some dey dey support di order of arrest of di Police officer, odas say Kyari na professional officer wey don deliver results for many operations.

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode na one of those wey dey back Abba Kyari wey im describe "one of di bravest, brightest and best cops in Nigeria and I will not believe these crazy allegations levelled against him or condemn him unless I see any evidence to di contrary."

Di Nigeria police officer, Abba Kyari don deny di allegation wey say im collect money from Ramon 'Hushpuppi' Abbas.

Reacting to di allegations through statement wey him post on social media, di ogbonge Police officer confirm say true-true Hushpuppi contact am - but na purely on professional basis.

Abba Kyari Biography

DCP Abba Kyari na from di Kanuri tribe for Borno state for northeast Nigeria. Dem born am for March 17, 1975.

Oga Abba Kyari na graduate of Geography wey join di Nigeria Police Force as cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police for 2000 afta e complete im training for Police Academy, Wudil, Kano state.

One of di operations wey make Kyari blow, na wen im lead di arrest of one notorious armed robber wey dem dey call 'Ndagi' a.k.a Spirit.

Spirit bin colobi Numan, di number three biggest town for Adamawa state northeast Nigeria. Im bin hold di town hostage for many years before dem eventually catch am.

For 2005, im join di Mobile Police Force and for 2010 dem post am go Lagos Command.

Kyari become di number two man and officer-in-charge for di Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) - di squad wey dey fight violent crimes from armed robbery, car theft, kidnapping, gang clashes, sea piracy and terrorism but wey later become notorious for im brutality wey lead to di October 2020 ENDSARS protest. Im serve SARS for five years.