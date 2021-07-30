Michael Usifo Ataga: Super TV CEO burial take place today- See tribute from wife & mama

Friends and family of Late Super TV Chief Executive Officer, Micheal Usifo Ataga gada today to bury am afta police find im body last month for one apartment for Lekki area of Lagos.

Dey Bury late Usifo Ataga for Ebony Vaults, Ikoyi, Lagos and di ceremony dey private as only im family members, including im wife, and friends attend.

Before di burial, dem bin do Service of songs in honour of di late super TV CEO on Thursday for Victoria Island, Lagos where im mama and wife pay dia tribute to am.

Di mama, Sylvia Ataga, tok for her tribute say her son die undeserved death. she say God know say her pikin no deserve wetin those pipo do am.

"My heart dey bleed anytime I remember, e be generous man to a fault," di mama tok.

Di wife, Brenda Ataga, say di news of di death of her husband dey very heart-breaking. She say finding out about di death, na di worst news she don ever imagine.

"My mind just dey go through all di possibilities of where you dey and wetin fit don happen but death, death no be option," di wife tok.

Madam Brenda say she neva still understand di reality of wetin happun and she dey 'lost for words.'

Last Month, Nigeria police confirm di 'suspected' murder of late Michael Usifo Ataga and arrest one 21 year old female undergraduate as di prime suspect for di murder.

Before di confirmation, tori bin come out say concerned friends and family report say Ataga wey dey live inside Banana Island, go missing since Sunday 13 June.

On 20 June wen di death of Ataga comot, Lagos Police Commissioner Hakeem Odumosu tell BBC Pidgin say di crime happun inside three bedroom flat for Lekki Phase 1.

Lagos state Commissioner of Police later come parade di student and claim say "di suspect confess to stab late Usifo Ataga wit kitchen knife afta struggle."

Michael Usifo Ataga biography

Michael Usifo Ataga, na Super TV Nigeria CEO until im alleged murder.

Michael Usifo Ataga don be Chief Executive Officer at Super Network Limited since April 2014 until im murder, according to im LinkedIn profile.

SuperTV, na wetin dem call Super Network Company wey be Over-The-Top [OTT] media streaming entertainment company for Ikoyi, Lagos.

Michael Usifo Ataga get wife and children wey report say dey base for Abuja.

Late Ataga, wey life end at 50 years of age bin attend University of Benin between 1988 and 1995.

Police say investigations still dey on di suspected murder case.

Dangerous high profile murder cases like dis [Michael Usifo Ataga death] dey happun from time to time for Lagos.

For December 2019 one domestic staff connive stab MD of Maersk Nigeria, kill im wife for Lagos.