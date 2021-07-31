Rachel Oniga: Nollywood actress Rachael Oniga die at di age of 64

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Veteran Nollywood actress, Rachel Oniga don die at di age of 64.

Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria chairman, Jide Kosoko post for Instagram to announce di death of Rachel wey be household name for Nigeria movie industry.

E never dey clear wetin cause madam Rachel death but tori be say she die on Friday, July 30.

Dem born Oniga on 23 May, 1957 for Lagos State and she began her acting career for 1993.

Oniga wey come from Delta State don star for movies like Chief Daddy, Super Story and Onome.

Tori pf di veteran actress death dey come at a time wey Nigeria entertainment industry still dey mourn di passing of singer Sound Sultan.