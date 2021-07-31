Rachel Oniga: Movies, biography and tributes for Nollywood veteran actress

26 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Rachel Oniga

Tributes don dey enter from di Nigerian entertainment industry after di passing away of ogbonge Nollywood actress Rachel Oniga wey die at age 64.

Na on Saturday, family of madam Oniga confam say di actress pass away from heart problems wey begin small time before she depart.

Her colleague Patience Ozokwo, wey dem two follow dey di set of entertainers wey ginger di rise of Nigerian feem industry (Nollywood) for di 2000s, pay tribute.

"We bin plan so many tins wey we go do togeda. Her last words to me [na] 'Don't forget me oooh' and I said 'NEVER'," Ozokwo bin write inside emotional video post for Instagram.

Funke Akindele-Bello di star of hit tv show 'Jenifa' post for social message say "Thank you say you dey good to me. God knows best. Rest In Peace ma!".

Some early reports bin say Oniga die from Covid-19 complications but di family notice wey dem publish on di actress official Instagram deny dis.

Tributes for Rachel Oniga

Wia dis foto come from, Ejike Asiegbu

Wia dis foto come from, Joke Silva

Rachel Oniga profile

As one of di ogbonge actress wey follow raise di profile of Nollywood feems from di late 90s, Oniga don act inside more than 100 feems both in her kontri and internationally.

Her feem credits include di 2018 hit feem 'Chief Daddy' wey Akindele-Bello and Kate Henshaw-Nuttal follow act inside.

Wia dis foto come from, Rachel Oniga Wetin we call dis foto, One of Oniga last feems 'My Village' come out for June 2021

Dem born Rachel Tabuno Oniga on 23 May 1957 for Lagos although she bin hail from Delta State, Nigeria.

She begin her acting career for 1993, and small time afta feature inside 'Sango' wey bi feem about di Yoruba deity god of lightning.

But many Nigerians go sabi am for her role inside long-term television show 'Super Story'.

